Wayne Sperry



passed away quietly at his home on September 10th, 2020. Wayne was married to the love of his life, Rita, for 61 years and is now with her again. Rita passed in 2014 and Wayne missed her every day after. They met in 1950 when Wayne was attending University of Minnesota and Rita was in high school. Wayne graduated in engineering and they were married in October 1953. The couple moved to Eureka California soon after so Dad could go to work for CalTrans. After a short while in sunny Eureka and 2 years in the air force to pay back his college education, Wayne and Rita decided to move to Ukiah for some actual sun. There they raised their 3 children, Dave and twins Diane and Dan. All were very active in the Ukiah Dolphins swim program for many years. Wayne retired from Cal Trans at the early age of 55 and traveled extensively with Mom for the next 15 years. It was a great time in their lives that they thoroughly enjoyed. After that they enjoyed their grandchildren and settled into retirement. They are missed by their children and grand children.