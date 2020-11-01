1/
Wayne Sperry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayne Sperry

passed away quietly at his home on September 10th, 2020. Wayne was married to the love of his life, Rita, for 61 years and is now with her again. Rita passed in 2014 and Wayne missed her every day after. They met in 1950 when Wayne was attending University of Minnesota and Rita was in high school. Wayne graduated in engineering and they were married in October 1953. The couple moved to Eureka California soon after so Dad could go to work for CalTrans. After a short while in sunny Eureka and 2 years in the air force to pay back his college education, Wayne and Rita decided to move to Ukiah for some actual sun. There they raised their 3 children, Dave and twins Diane and Dan. All were very active in the Ukiah Dolphins swim program for many years. Wayne retired from Cal Trans at the early age of 55 and traveled extensively with Mom for the next 15 years. It was a great time in their lives that they thoroughly enjoyed. After that they enjoyed their grandchildren and settled into retirement. They are missed by their children and grand children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved