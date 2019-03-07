William A. Elliott, 83, of Ukiah passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. William was born in Upper Lake, Ca. on November 2, 1935. William lived all of his life between Lake and Mendocino Counties.





William graduated from Upper Lake High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. For 36 years William was with the U.S. Forestry Service, in retirement he worked part-time as a courier of the Savings Bank.





William was proud of raising five children with the love of his life. His family will remember his devotion to his family and friends. Bill loved traveling to watch his grandson play minor league baseball and meet friends around the country to watch car races, he especially enjoyed sprint car races. He retired at age 55 and took many trips in his motorhome. Bill was also a HAM radio operator.





His family concerned him the world's greatest Dad! He would often say "You've outdone yourself this time, Babe!"





William is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary J. Elliott, daughters Victoria Gulick of Ukiah, Stacy Magnuson of Napa and Renee Elliott of Ukiah, son Rick Elliott of Tucson, AZ, sisters Laura Denman of Atascadero, Ca. Dorothy Henry of Upper lake, Ca. Sandra Jeffers of Ukiah also nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa





Elliott.





A family memorial will be held at a later date.





Memorial donations in William's name can be made to the Cancer Resource Center of Mendocino County





