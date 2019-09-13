|
|
William A. "Bill" Lee
With his lifelong love, Lois Jean Lee, nee` Duke, at his side, Medford, Oregon resident Bill Lee died peacefully September 03, 2019 in Lakeview, Oregon, while in town for the
annual rodeo.
Bill was born the fifth of six children to James A. and Alice Lee in Broken Bow, OK, August 8, 1933. The family moved to Lakeview, OR, where he met his future bride in 1947. Bill's parents, sister Mary, brothers D.N., James Jr., and Cloe
preceded him in death. Younger brother Richmond "Rick" survives.
Bill and Lois were married March 27, 1953 and, after a medical discharge from the U.S. Army, they began raising their four children in Lakeview, OR. Bill began his law enforcement career working for the Lakeview Police Department. This led them to Ukiah, CA in 1966, where he worked for the Mendocino County
Sheriff's Department. He retired from there in 1975.
Not one to slow down, after retirement, he and Lois moved to Medford, OR and partnered with his brother Cloe and his wife in Christian's Market for 10 years. They then
returned to Ukiah, where Bill operated his own
private investigation
company 15 years.
Returning to Oregon in 2000, Bill worked in the security field, finally
deciding in 2018 that he had worked long enough and could give retirement his full attention.
Bill is loved, missed and survived by Lois and their children and spouses:
Richard (Sondra) Lee, Joe (Leslie) Lee, Cindy (Don) Hoskisson, and Suzy (Dave) Mathistad, 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 13 great grandchildren, as well as
extended family and many many friends.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Lozier Lane Baptist Church, 794 Lozier Lane, Medford, Oregon on September 15, 2019 at 1:00. Memorial contributions can be made to Lozier Lane Baptist Church in Bill's name.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 13, 2019