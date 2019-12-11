|
|
On December 2nd, 2019 our beloved
father and brother, William J. Leher aka Bill Leher went to be with Our Lord. He is survived by four
children; John Leher, Anna Leher, Will Leher and Lisa
Dalton. He will very much missed by his eight grand children and one great grandchild. His faith was an inspiration to all who believed. Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Russian River Cemetery District Chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 11, 2019