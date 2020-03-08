|
|
Yukiji ("Yuki") Sakurabayashi Bell passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2020. Yuki was born and raised in Kofu,
Yukiji Sakurabayashi Bell
Japan. Her personal strength and
unwavering ideals were enriched during her childhood by a traditional but loving family in pre- and post-war Japan. Her early schooling helped her develop a love of creative arts, traditional Japanese Koto and folk
dancing, and the world's literary
classics. Her favorite stories about her youth included tales of rural life with her four siblings, as well as haunting accounts of wartime bombings and devastation. She grew into a poised and artistic young
woman who yearned for adventures
outside of her guarded homelife. She fell in love with and married American navy
serviceman Ted LaFleur, following her dreams into a new life in segregated
Louisiana where she embraced young
motherhood, learned southern cooking, and at times experienced life in the back of the bus. The young family moved to
Torrance, California in the 1960s with their three children Robert, Mary and Deborah. Yuki, also known then as "Bunny" to family and friends, enjoyed work as a seamstress, while pursuing Japanese painting, guitar and other creative endeavors. She was an active member of the Torrance/ Kashiwa Sister City program where she was an
interpreter for the city's official delegation to Japan. Her life in the 60s and 70s in
Southern California was an American dream,
filled with family camping trips, homemade pies, and close neighborhood friendships.
Yuki eventually moved to Ukiah, CA into semi-retirement with new husband Brian Bell. Her life was again the American ideal but was challenged at the young age of 55 when she suffered a life-threatening stroke that demanded incredible strength and courage to successfully recover. She
celebrated 25 years of marriage to Brian, helping to raise his young son Kennard in Ukiah while acting as a second mother to Brian's children, Janice, Terisse, and
Christina. Yuki shared interests with Brian in the community they loved and was an avid golfer and member of the Elks Lodge along with her husband. Yuki and Brian also
enjoyed extensive travel to Japan,
China, Australia and Europe, including fun times RVing across the U.S. and Canada.
Yuki was preceded in death by her husband Brian J. K. Bell. Also preceding her in death was her close companion of many years, Jack L. Cox. She is survived by her three
children Robert, Mary and Deborah LaFleur, her first husband, Ted LaFleur, plus
extended family in Japan and across the U.S. She is also survived by stepchildren Janice Obee, Terisse Acker, Kennard Bell and
Christina Schumacher, as well as their
extended families.
All who loved Yuki will never forget her smile and distinctive giggle, as well as her bravery, integrity, and kindness. Yuki lived a full life without complaints or regrets and will be remembered forever in our hearts as a woman of incredible strength, joy, and beauty.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2020