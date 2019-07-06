STEWARTSONDRA

Sondra Smith Stewart

UNION — Funeral services for Sondra Smith Stewart, 1207-A West Main Street, Union, SC, will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Outreach Deliverance Church with burial in Rosemont Cemetery.

She was the wife Johnny Anthony "Stroke" Stewart and daughter of John Smith and Mary Spencer Smith.

Survivors in addition to her husband and parents include three daughters, Eucashia Sims and her twins, Shyquasia Smith and Nyquasia Smith; one grandson; one brother, Calvin Smith; two sisters, Angie Beaty and Latashia Smith (James) Jeter; and one god-sister, Samantha Jeffries (Harold) Farr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.
Published in Union Daily Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
