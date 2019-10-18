Alice Sartor Gallman

COLUMBIA — Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Sartor Gallman will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel (Columbia), with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held today (Saturday) beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Born on March 19, 1922 in Buffalo (Union County), SC, to the late Walter Garner and the late Nancy Sartor. She was a 1967 graduate of Sims High School, and a graduate of USC-Spartanburg as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Woodruff Hospital, Richland Memorial Hospital, and retired from the SC Department of Mental Health.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. (WJ) Gallman; and a son, Freddie W. Gallman.

Surviving are daughters, Ruthie G. (John) Bowden, Margaret G. (Morris) Moses, Jeanne G. (Thomas) Felder, Annette G. Jacobs, and Dr. Nancy O. Gallman (Phillip); a son, Walter J. (Sharon) Gallman; grandchildren, great-grandchildren- great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Prisma Children's Hospital, Columbia or to , Memphis.