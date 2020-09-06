Amanda L. Edwards

SPARTANBURG — Amanda Marie Lawson Edwards, 61, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence. Amanda was born in Union, South Carolina, on December 15, 1958, a daughter of the late Oliver Fred Lawson and Melva Faye Humphries Lawson. She was the wife of Richard Carl Edwards.

Mrs. Edwards was a former employee of Cone Mills — Carlise Finishing, Life of Georgia and Aflac Insurance Companies and Greer's Auto Salvage. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Edwards is survived by a daughter, Aleigh Edwards, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a son, Adam Edwards, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Shaderick Gardler, Aiden Senchantixay; and grand-niece, Chloe Epps. Amanda is also survived by a sister, Angela Ivey, of Union, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Millwood of Jonesville, South Carolina.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Neil Keisler. Burial will follow at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Inman, South Carolina.

The family will greet friends following the committal service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

