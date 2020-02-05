Angela Atkinson Eubanks

UNION — Mrs. Angela Atkinson Eubanks, 52, 206 East Hillcrest Avenue, Union, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Mrs. Eubanks was born September 8, 1967 in Union, a daughter of the late Jerry Charles Atkinson, and Mary Peahuff Lee. She was a 1985 graduate of Jonesville High School and a 2011 graduate of USC Upstate where she earned her Bachelors in Business Administration. Mrs. Eubanks was formerly employed with TSA at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport. She leaves behind many special friends and loved ones.

Surviving are three sons, Randall Eubanks and wife Lauren of Union, Brandon Eubanks of Spartanburg and Jared Atkinson of Union; a sister, Kim Knighten and significant other Dean Erwin of Union; two brothers, Todd Atkinson of Connecticut and Scott Atkinson of Clemson; three grandsons, Jackson Eubanks, Thomas Eubanks, and Jace Atkinson; four nieces, Amanda Atkinson of Connecticut, Heather Knighten, Brandi Knighten, and Jessica Black, all of Union; a nephew, Matthew Atkinson of Connecticut; and a several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by the Rev. Chris Gulledge.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family is at the home of her son, Randall Eubanks and wife Lauren, 761 Barnado Road, Union, SC 29379.

