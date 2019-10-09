Annie Lou Glenn

JONESVILLE — Funeral services for Annie Lou Glenn of Jonesville, SC, will be held 12 noon Friday, October 11, 2019 at Community Mortuary. Interment will follow in Jonesville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Annie Lou was born on March 15, 1932, in Jonesville SC. She attended Foster Chapel School in Jonesville, SC, Mathers Academy Boarding School in Camden, SC, graduating from Sims High School in Union, SC. She furthered her education at Barber Scotia College in Concord, NC. She retired from Vine Road Nursing Home after a lengthy service.

Annie Lou was the daughter of the late John W. Glenn and Fannie Bowman Glenn.

She leaves precious memories to her granddaughter, Marandy Glenn; three great-grandchildren, Jonas Jeter, Phiquashia Mcmorris, and Mashuawna Elliott; one niece, Cynthia Glenn Curenton; two nephews, Lawrence Glenn and Carlyle (Eleanor) Glenn; and a host of other family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.