Annie M. Harris

COLUMBIA — Funeral Service for Annie M. Harris will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church, 1553 Tinker Creek Road, Union, SC. Interment will follow in the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Union, SC.

Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel.

She leaves to cherish most precious memories sisters, Frances Harris, Betty Fincher; brothers, Frank Harris Jr, Leroy (Carolyn) Harris; special niece, Sheila Harris; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.