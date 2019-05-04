Annie Kelly Quiller

CARLISLE — Annie Corene Kelly Quiller, 70, 3118 Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard, Carlisle, SC died April 29, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, she was the widow of Boyce Quiller and daughter of the late James "Jim" Kelly, Sr. and Eva Thomas Kelly.

She was a member of Williams Chapel AME Zion Church, a 1966 graduate of Sims High School, and a former employee of Renfro Corporation.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew Thomas, Arthur Tucker, James Kelly, Jr., and Edward Sims; five sisters, Lillie Mae Sartor, Alene Stewart, Dorothy Kelly, Mae Frances Kelly Jeter, and Emma Bias.

She is survived by one son, Stanley (Patricia) Quiller; one daughter, Tracie Ann Quiller; three grandchildren, Shanice Quiller, Dominique Quiller, and Alex Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Williams Chapel AME Zion Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.