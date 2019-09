Walker

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Arie Walker of Bloomfield, CT entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

She is survived by four daughters, Willie Ruth Johnson, Opal Johnson (Ernest), Hazel Walker-Frankson, all of Hartford County, and Ida Mae Walker (Joseph) of Union, SC.

Services will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church, 683 River Road, Union, SC. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Divine Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements, 190 Lovers Lane Road, Union, S.C.