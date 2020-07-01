Rev. Arnold Bullman

UNION — Rev. Arnold "Red" Bullman, 88, of Union, South Carolina, formerly of Jupiter Road, Weaverville, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at White Oak Manor North Grove, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Red was a Baptist minister and pastored churches in Madison and Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was a member of God's Healing Springs Baptist Church in Whitmire, South Carolina. He loved his church and church family. He loved singing gospel music and serving the Lord. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed riding and trading mules. He owned his own building contracting business for 35 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon and Dina Norton Bullman; and brothers, Van and Arlan Bullman. He was the last member of his immediate family. He was born, November 9, 1931 in Madison County, North Carolina.

He and his wife, Judy Wilson Bullman, have made their home in Union, South Carolina for the past 15 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his eight children, Deborah Riddle (Randy) of Weaverville, NC, Danny Bullman (Elaine) of Weaverville, NC, Roseann Deskevich (Bill) of Asheville, NC, Rick Bullman (Marie) of Alexander, NC, Melody Bullman of Weaverville, NC, Rev. Mark Bullman (Bonnie) of Barnardsville, NC, Lisa Atkins (Wayne) of Burnsville, NC, Terry Bullman (Lizzy) of Knoxville, TN; two stepdaughters, Christy Orazi (Robert) of Phoenix, AZ, Michelle Bradley (Michael) of Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren, Carolyn Young (John) of Raleigh, NC, Angela Bullman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jimmy Bullman of Alexander, NC, Dustin Bullman of Mars Hill, NC, Wesley Bullman (Crews) of Alexander, NC, Kayln Shelton (Daniel) of Alexander, NC, Ashely Willis (Mitchell) of Mars Hill, NC, Whitney Jenkins (Jeremy) of Mars Hill, NC, Trenton Bullman of Batesville, MS, John Will Bullman of Knoxville, TN; 4 step-grandchildren; Lucas and Ajax Orazi of Phoenix, AZ, Marshall and Mylah Bailey of Raleigh, NC; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister in law, Mary Belle Bullman; several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks for the care given by the staff at White Oak Manor North Grove, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A private graveside service will be held due to Covid-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: c/o White Oak Manor Life Enrichment Activity Fund, 290 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org