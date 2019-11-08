Arnold Robert England

UNION — Mr. Arnold Robert England, 85, 140 England Drive, Union, husband of Catherine Kelly England, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.

Mr. England was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 6, 1934, a son of the late Mack Daniel England and Eve McClure England. He worked in many states with the Nuclear Energy Industry and after retirement enjoyed having his own produce stand, England's Produce. He was a member of Unity United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Jamison England and Bronson England of Union and Arnold England, Jr. of Seymour, TN; and one daughter, Gail E. Brown of Seymour, TN; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the S. R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church, 206 Hart St., Union, SC 29379 or Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street, Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at the home.

