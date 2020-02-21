Arthur McCall Bastian, Jr.

INMAN — Arthur McCall Bastian, Jr., 83, 279 Blue Sky Drive, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare in Union, South Carolina.

Born in Montgomery, Pennsylvania, on April 27, 1936, he was a son of the late Florence Alecia (Crawford) Bastian and Arthur McCall Bastian, Sr. and was the husband of Doris Pauline (Buck) Bastian. Mr. Bastian worked in the textile industry through out his life. Arthur was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where he also served in the "Men of Faith" Sunday School Class.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by four daughters, Sue Duchman and her husband Charlie of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Roseann Emert and her husband Glenn of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Debbie Mallett and her husband Rick of Union, South Carolina, and Kathy Teague and her husband Kenny of Union, South Carolina; one son, Brad Bastian and his wife Heather of Spartanburg, South Carolina; four brothers, Dean Bastian of Newfield, New Jersey, Wayne Bastian of Delmar, Delaware, Charles Bastian and his wife Barbara of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, and Gary Bastian and his wife Mary of Wellsville, New York; 15 grandchildren, Jennifer Griffin, Michelle Rodarmel, Matthew Miller, Mitch Miller, Greg Emert, Cherie Riles, Ricky Mallett II, Rocky Mallett, Marcie Loyd, Derek Loyd, Stefanie Blanton, Paul Teague, Kristin Bastian, Catlin Lydia and Jason West; and 21 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on, Monday, February 24, 2020, from 2-2:45 p.m. at Holston Creek Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow in the church at 3 p.m. with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. Burial will be in Holston Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church "New Sanctuary Fund," 311 Holston Creek Road, Inman, SC 29349.

Seawright Funeral Home

www.seawright-funeralhome.com