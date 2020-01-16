Ashton Drake Clark

UNION — Ashton Drake Clark, six-month-old son of Samuel and Kylie Kelley, 305 Toney Road, Union, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Drake was born July 15, 2019 in Spartanburg.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Paisley Brannon and Emily Wishert; three brothers, Liam Brannon, James Taylor Wishert, and Gavin Kelley; grandparents, Audrey and Randy Swinford of Pauline; great-grandparents, Rebecca and Carrol Smith of Pauline; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Vivian Kelley.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Ashton Drake Clark Fund, P.O. Box 293, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 305 Toney Road, Union, SC 29379.

