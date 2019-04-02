Athalee T. Dickerson

ELGIN — Mrs. Athalee Tidwell Dickerson, formerly of Elgin, SC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 86 at RAPHA Residential Center, ending her long-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Mrs. Dickerson was born in Buffalo, SC to John Sexton Tidwell and Frances Robertson Tidwell and was a graduate of Union High School. She was married to Reverend Dennis Roy Dickerson, Jr., a United Methodist minister, and her love of singing was evident in her participation in the church choir in every church that her husband served. Most recently, Mrs. Dickerson was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, SC where she had also participated in the church choir.

Mrs. Dickerson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Susan Dickerson of Elgin, SC' her grandsons, John and Cole Dickerson, both of West Columbia, SC; her sister, Mary Louise Tidwell, of Union, SC; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Heike Tidwell of West Columbia, SC; and her sister-in-law, Sarah Dickerson Hayes of Spartanburg, SC.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Anita Jayne Dickerson, two brothers, and four sisters.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, SC with the Reverend Clyde Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon immediately preceding the service Wednesday at the Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Union Memorial Gardens in Union, SC.

The family would like to express appreciation to Rapha Residential Care and Regency Southern Hospice for the loving care and compassion shown to "Mrs. Athalee."

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Dickerson to the at .

