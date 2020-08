Aurelia Long Meador

UNION — Graveside services for Aurelia Long Meador will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mitchell Chapel Christian Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Betty Gallman, Barbara Jean Meadow, and Mary Ann Meadow; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and thirty great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary of 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.