Azalee T. Byrd

UNION — Azalee T. Byrd, 80, 722 North Church Street, Union, SC, passed February 26, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Smith and Jennie V. Smith Gregory. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Reginald (Beverly) Byrd; one daughter, Sharon Byrd; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Florence Gore, Reather Rice, and Lozabelle Foster.

Visitation with family will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Community Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.