Barbara Marie Robinson

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Barbara Marie Robinson, 78, wife of John M. Robinson, 841 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, John Mike Robinson and fiancée Lisa Adams of Union; a daughter, Lisa R. Morgan of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Hunter Youngblood and wife Shay, Will Youngblood and wife Haley, Matthew Robinson and wife Kirsten, and Kassidy Robinson; and four great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Youngblood, Kori Youngblood, Mason Youngblood, and Ansley Youngblood; and a future great-granddaughter, Braelynn Nicole Robinson expected in December.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel, 145 Hames Avenue, Jonesville, conducted by Rev. Jackie Carrigan. Burial will be at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 841 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville.

