BARBARA ROBINSON

Barbara Marie Robinson

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Barbara Marie Robinson, 78, wife of John M. Robinson, 841 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, John Mike Robinson and fiancée Lisa Adams of Union; a daughter, Lisa R. Morgan of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Hunter Youngblood and wife Shay, Will Youngblood and wife Haley, Matthew Robinson and wife Kirsten, and Kassidy Robinson; and four great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Youngblood, Kori Youngblood, Mason Youngblood, and Ansley Youngblood; and a future great-granddaughter, Braelynn Nicole Robinson expected in December.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel, 145 Hames Avenue, Jonesville, conducted by Rev. Jackie Carrigan. Burial will be at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 841 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Union Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
