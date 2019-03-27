Benjamin 'Ben' Maurice Hughey

SUMMERVILLE — Benjamin (Ben) Maurice Hughey, 82, of Summerville, passed away March 22, 2019, after suffering a heart attack that morning.

Friends and family were invited to attend Ben's memorial service on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville. There was a private family burial service.

Ben was born July 12, 1936, in Union, S.C. For 52 years, he was the loving and devoted husband of Frederica (Frieda) Lehmann Hughey, MD. Surviving is a son, Stephen Michael Hughey of Portland, Oregon. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Hoke Hughey and Flora Surrett Hughey of Clinton, S.C.

Ben directed numerous church choirs beginning at the age of 17. He graduated from Furman University in 1958, followed by a stint in the U.S. Army. A life-long lover of music, Ben earned a Master's Degree in Voice at the University of Alabama. He was a member of a German opera company. During summers, Ben studied voice on the island of Elba and enjoyed opera tours throughout Italy. He worked on a Doctorate in Voice Performance in Morgantown, W.V.

Ben had a passion for opera and a love for animals. He will be remembered fondly by his extended family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10023, or to an animal shelter of one's choice.

