BENNIE FLEMING

Bennie Ronald Fleming

JONESVILLE — On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mr. Bennie Ronald "Buddy" Fleming, loving husband, father, and follower of Christ, passed away at the age of 77.

Mr. Fleming was born on March 1, 1943 in Union to the late Oliver Benson "Bennie" and Myrtle Fleming. On May 3, 1963, he married Mary Varner of Jonesville and they raised three children, Ronald, Gaye, and Rodney.

Mr. Fleming was loved by many and was known for his infectious smile and kind, compassionate spirit. He has been a life-long member of Buffalo United Methodist Church and a long-time member of the Jonesville Masonic Lodge where he served as Master Mason. His passions were tinkering in his workshop, fishing, and spending time with friends and family at the lake. Most of all, he loved serving others in any way he could.

Buddy loved and was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Those who knew him knew how proud he was of his family and how often he told stories about his children and seven grandchildren, Riley, Ryan, Elli, Benson, Christen, Tyler, and Karson.

He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Ronald Fleming, Gaye Derrick and husband David, and Rodney Fleming and wife Melanie; his seven grandchildren; as well as his brother, Bobby Fleming; and sister, Cheryl Gregory.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ron Towery and Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321 or to New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 787, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family will be at the home, 133 Fleming Hill Road, Jonesville.

