Benny Joe Fowler

JONESVILLE — Mr. Benny Joe Fowler, 85, of Hames Avenue, Jonesville, passed away Sunday, January 26,2020, at Mary Black Hospital.

Mr. Fowler was born in Union, January 28, 1934, a son of the late Ross and Lois Mabry Fowler. He was retired from the SC Department of Transportation in Gaffney and was a former member of the SC National Guard, Jonesville Unit. Mr. Fowler loved dirt track racing where he had competed for a number of years. He also enjoyed Bluegrass music and dancing. Mr. Fowler was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church in Pacolet.

Surviving are three daughters, Vicky Edwards of Virginia, Janice Palmer and fiancé Allan Bright of Jonesville, and Patsy Thomas of Boiling Springs; one son, Gene Fowler and wife Janice of Jonesville; two brothers, John Fowler and Jimmy Fowler, both of Jonesville; five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Fowler was predeceased by three brothers, Donnie, Jack and Billy Fowler; and two sisters, Betty Martin and Yvonne Goings.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel conducted by Rev. Dennis Tessnier. Burial will be at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Palmer, Chase Palmer, Landen Palmer, Eric Deel, Allan Bright, and Brandon Knox.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Janice Palmer, 104 Peter Hawk Creek Road, Jonesville.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

