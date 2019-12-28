Betty Lou Sparks Fowler

UNION — Mrs. Betty Lou Sparks Fowler, 89, 139 Old English Road, Union, widow of J.G. Fowler, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Fowler was born on April 18, 1930 in Union, a daughter of the late Charles M. Sparks and Mary Mayo Sparks. She was retired from Sonoco Plastics and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Surviving are a grandson, Daniel Fowler of Chicago, IL; a granddaughter, Jennifer Fowler; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece and her caregiver, Janice Smith of Union; and a sister-in-law, Paulette Sealy of Union.

She was predeceased by a son, Danny L. Fowler; a sister, Ferrol Bell; and a brother, Harold Sparks.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Aulbrey Calvert. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Edward Sealy, Donnie Warren, Tim Hollingsworth, Todd Smith, Jimmy Lightner, and Gerald Gregory. The Valerie Lowe Sunday School Class is asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 112 Bates Avenue, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 139 Old English Road, Union, SC 29379.

