Betty Hill Glenn

SPARTANBURG — Betty Hill Glenn, 69, of Valley Falls Terrace, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, April 23, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Leroy M. Glenn.

Betty was born in Jonesville, SC, on February 15, 1951, to Sarah Pride Hill and Tommie Coleman Hill, Sr.

She was a Baptist and a retired textile worker.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Young; and a brother, Bobby Hill.

She leaves to cherish loving memories a daughter, Nicole Glenn of Charlotte, NC; a son, Clifton L. Glenn of Union, SC; three brothers, Esau Hill (Deborah) of Jonesville, SC, Tommie Hill and Jacob Hill (Dorothy), both of Spartanburg, SC; a sister, Vivian Gilliam (Rubin) of Enoree, SC.; grandchildren, Kayin Graves and Isaac Graves, of Greenville.

Graveside Service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made via Cash app $MemoryofBetty or to Nicole Glenn, PO Box 94, Cornelius, NC 28031.

The Gilmore Mortuary

[email protected]