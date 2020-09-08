BETTY MORRIS

Betty Joyce Carter Morris

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Betty Joyce Carter Morris, 82, 433 Morris Farm Road, Jonesville, widow of Harold Dean Morris, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.

Mrs. Morris was born May 24, 1938 in Union, a daughter of the late Guy Carter and Martha Crawford Carter. She attended Union County Schools and retired after 28 years from Jonesville Elementary School Cafeteria. Mrs. Morris was a member of Oakbrook Community Church. She enjoyed sending greeting cards to her friends, family, church family, and shut-ins as a ministry. Mrs. Morris was a prayer warrior for those she knew that were in need of prayer.

Surviving are two sons, Joel Morris and wife Pam of Jonesville and Eric Morris and wife Tami of Granite Falls, NC; a daughter, Tammie Burgess and husband Randy of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Lacey Burgess and her children, Mattilyn and Makenna, Jessica Morris Burgess and husband Aaron, and their children, Levi and Jocie, Katie Morris, and Joshua Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by an infant son, Randy Morris; a brother Harold Carter; and a sister, Jeanette Carter Fowler.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Randy Burgess and Rev. Shawn Ingle.

Active pallbearers will be Randy Burgess, Ray Gray, Neal Morris, Mike Rector, Dennis Shetley, and Donnie Smith.

Visitation will be immediately following the committal services at the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health for the special care they gave to Mrs. Morris.

Memorials may be made to Oakbrook Community Church, P.O. Box 538, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Tammie and Randy Burgess, 415 Morris Farm Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.

