Betty Lou McCully Warren

UNION — Betty Lou McCully Warren, 82, of Union, SC, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Betty was born on July 3, 1937 in Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the late John McCully and Nancy Graves McCully.

She is survived by her brothers in law, Donald J. Warren, Sr. (Mary Jo), Randy F. Warren (Monica); sisters in law, Peggy Baldwin (John Wayne), Terri Erwin (David); several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Albert Warren; and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at Morning Side Baptist Church, 112 Bates Avenue, Union, SC 29379, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Warren family.