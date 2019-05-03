Blanche Lawson Gwinn

PAULINE — Mrs. Blanche Lawson Gwinn, 88, a loving mama and a doting granny went to her eternal home on April 30, 2019.

During her years as a wife, mama, and granny, she showed her family the true meaning of being selfless by putting others before herself, being content in all circumstances, and being a tower of strength through life's trials. She was loving, humble, sweet, kind, and caring. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord. Even though dementia had taken its toll on her body and mind, she would still attend church every Sunday and sing the hymns of her youth.

In 1982, Blanche and her husband, L.P. Gwinn, started Gwinn's Florist, where she continued working alongside her daughters and granddaughter, Donna, Darlene, and Heather until her health declined two years ago. After her health declined, she gained another daughter, Robin Campbell, when she started caring for her. Robin would take her for long country rides enjoying God's beautiful creation of flowers, trees, and wildlife.

She is survived by her loving family Denise, Mike, and Christopher West, Amber, Jason, and Ava Ezell, Donna and Johnny Kimbrell, Ashli, Kevin, Grayam, and Reese Vanderford, Heather, Craig, Jadyn, Savana, and Wylder Seay, Darlene and Tony Archuleta, Robin and Peter Campbell and Lillie Faye Lawson.

Her husband, L.P. Gwinn, and her daughter, Debbie Gwinn, preceded her in death, along with her brothers, Herman and Olin Lawson, and her sister, Frances Gowan.

A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Dr. Randolph Pettit.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Blanche's love for flowers extended beyond the flower shop. She would bring flowers home from the shop to decorate and plant. Because of her love of flowers, we ask that you honor her memory with any floral or plant tribute.

"She is more precious than jewels and her children rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs

