Bobby Wayne Carter

BUFFALO — Mr. Bobby Wayne Carter, 75, husband of Janice Barnes Carter, 2177 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019.

Born in Union, he was the son of the late Harold and Millie Turner Carter. Mr. Carter was retired from Torrington Company, Tyger River Plant.

Surviving are two granddaughters, Ashley M. Newton and wife Rikki Dawn of Inman and Brooke Harvey of Union; one grandson, Jared Harvey of Union; three great-grandsons, Suelz Thomas, Jeremy Thomas and Kyler Harvey; one great-granddaughter, Morgaine Newton; two brothers, Dean Carter and Coot Carter and wife Linda Keith, all of Union; three sisters, Mary Upton and husband Carrol of Buffalo, Margie Cannon of Union and Ruth Robinson of Jonesville. He was an awesome uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Carter was predeceased by two sons, Robbie Harvey and Larry Harvey; and one brother, Theron Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

Active pallbearers will be Donald Ray Nix, David (Bubba) Nix, Jason Lipsey, Daniel Nix, Chris Hix and Joe Hix.

The family will be at the home, 2177 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo.

