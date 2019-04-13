Bobby Dale English

UNION — Mr. Bobby Dale English, 59, husband of Kathy Bledsoe English, 132 Pine Lane, Union, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home.

Mr. English was born in Laurens County, December 14, 1959, a son of Ira Cleo Brewington Carroll of Clinton and the late Bobby D. English. He was employed with Nestle Corp. and was a member of the SC State Guard. Bobby was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his step-father, James Carroll; two step-daughters, Angie Painter and Crystal Nave both of Union; seven grandchildren, Nathan Adams, who was reared in the home, Hailey Justice, Catherine Nave, Kensley Palmer, Samuel Gregory, Matthew Painter and Makylie Jennings; a sister, Wanda English of Clinton; four brothers, David English and wife Teresa, Tony English, Mitchell English and wife Kim, and Jason English and wife Stephanie, all of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Johnny Burgess. Burial will be at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Tim Reynolds, Robert Wade, Randy Poole, Dorsey McClure, Jimbo Langston, and Ricky Longshore.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 132 Pine Lane, Union.

