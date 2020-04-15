Bobby Gilliam

UNION — Mr. Bobby Gilliam, 74, of Union, SC passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 in Union, SC.

Mr. Bobby Gilliam was born on February 25, 1946, in the Cross Keys Community of Union to Ernest W. and Madora Cunningham Gilliam. He graduated from Sims High School and married the late Joann Jacks Gilliam. He attended New Hope AME Zion church of Union and worked as a machinist at Timken (Torrington) until retirement. He served our country in the US Army and was a War Veteran.

His memory will be cherished by three sons, Steven L. Gilliam (Nikeshia) of Spartanburg, S.C., O'Neil "Wayne" D. Gilliam (Joi) of Columbia, S.C. and Chadwick E. Gilliam (Leshannon); two brothers, Eugene Gilliam (Shirley) of Cleveland, Ohio and David Gilliam of Cleveland, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Steven Darrell Smith, Stephan Gilliam, Synclaire Gilliam, Sullivan Gilliam and Lindsay Gilliam.

A private graveside services will be held on Thursday April 16, 2020 at Antioch AME Church with the Rev. Harold Chapman of Antioch AME Church, officiating.

Arrangements are by Child Funeral Home of Clinton, S.C.