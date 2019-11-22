Bobby Gene Quinn

BUFFALO — Bobby Gene Quinn, 72, 120 Duncan Avenue, Buffalo, SC 29321, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019.

Mr. Quinn was born on February 17, 1947, one of three children of the late Fred and Emma Lipsey Quinn.

He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Howell (Ronnie) of Buffalo; one sister, Marlene Garner of Union; one twin brother, Harold Dean Quinn, of Union; one niece, Melissa Sousa (John) of Union; one great-niece, Emma Jarrett; one great-nephew, Tyler Gregory; six grandchildren, Dustin Quinn (Shaina), Lindsey Quinn, Zachary Quinn, Whitney Duncan, Brandon Howell, and Tyler Howell, all of Union.

He is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Harold Varner.

Funeral Services will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church on Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers are Dustin Howell, Tyler Howell, Zachary Quinn, Mike Turner, John Sousa, and William Turner.

Honorary pallbearers are Danny Gregory, Steve Gregory, Gerald Gregory, Gene Gregory, Tim Harrison, and Melvin Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to of Spartanburg or Compasses Hospice, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney, SC.

The family is at the home.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

