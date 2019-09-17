BOBBY SMITH

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC
29306
(864)-948-0025
Bobby Charles Smith

UNION — Bobby Charles Smith, 62, 121 Magnolia Circle, Union, SC passed September 13, 2019.

He was born November 5, 1956 to the late James Smith and Eloise Talley Smith.

He is survived by two sons, Damarcus K. (Tiffany) Smith and Marvin C. Smith; one daughter, Temeika M. Smith; three grandchildren; his companion, Shirley Y. Farr; two brothers, Curtis (Janet) Smith and Raymond Smith; five sisters, Virginia Ruth Jennings, Joann Parham, Brenda (Jonathan) Smith, Edith Smith, and Kathy Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, 201 Stutts, Avenue, Union, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.
Published in Union Daily Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
