LOCKHART — Mr. Brandon Lee Parker, 25, 119 Skyview Dr., Lockhart, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Brandon was born in Union, October 15, 1994, a son of Selissa Crawford Melton and husband Scott of Chester and Roger Parker and wife Kasie of Union. He attended Union County High School and was a member of Lockhart First Baptist Church. Brandon was formerly employed with Gonvato in Union.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Aria Leigh Stewart of Union; a son, Karter Alexander Parker of Whitmire; a sister, Ashlynn Parker of Union; three brothers, Gavyn Gregory of Chester, Jaxon Parker and Maddux Parker of Union; his maternal grandfather, Fred Crawford, Jr. of York; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Debbie Parker of Lockhart; an aunt Brandy Parker of Chester; and a number of cousins.

Brandon was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Cherri Hope; and his maternal great-grandparents, David and Nancy Hope.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Sam Baine. Burial will be at Lockhart Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the services.

The family will be at the home of his mother, 739 William Woods Road, Chester, and at the home of his father, 139 Greenway Avenue, Union.

