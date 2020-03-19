Brenda Kay Hawkins

UNION — Mrs. Brenda Kay Burnett Hawkins, 65, of 305 3rd Street, Union, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Mrs. Hawkins was born in Union, June 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Franklin "Bunt" Burnett, Sr. and Dolly Blanton Burnett. She was a graduate of Union High School and Spartanburg Technical College. She was formerly employed with Wallace Thomson Hospital and Torrington Co., Tyger River Plant. Mrs. Hawkins was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Union.

Surviving are a daughter, Angela Vaughan; a son, Chad Lawter, both of Union; two granddaughters, Tabitha Vaughan and Ariel Vaughan; and a great-granddaughter, Harmony Jeter.

Mrs. Hawkins was predeceased by a great-grandson, Hayden Jeter; a sister, Patricia Jennings; and two brothers, Johnny Burnett and Franklin Burnett, Jr.

Due to the current health concerns and for the safety of our community, the family has chosen to have private funeral services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints conducted by Jonathan Parris. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday evening at the home of her daughter, Angela Vaughan, 308 Hicks Street, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com