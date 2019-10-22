Brenda D. Whitmire

UNION — Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, Brenda Davis Whitmire, 68, 440 Jones Ford Road, Union, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October21, 2019.

Mrs. Whitmire was born in Lincolnton, NC, December 14, 1950, a daughter of the late Rev. Forrest K. Davis and Juanita Cook Davis. She was a graduate of Salem High School in Morganton, NC and was a faithful member of Buffalo Baptist Church for the past eight years.

Mrs. Whitmire served the Lord in three churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Her areas of ministry included Sunday School Director and Teacher, Vacation Bible School Director and Teacher, WMU Director, Organist, Outreach Leader, GA Director and Leader. She was involved with the Amazing Grace Food and Clothing ministry of Buffalo Baptist Church. Mrs. Whitmire was blessed by this ministry where she could help others.

Her husband of 38 years, Jesse Barnett Whitmire lovingly cared for her by going to all doctor appointments and was by her side during hospitalizations and testing. Jesse was the sunshine of her life and she was his pride and joy.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Kimberly Sloan of Union; a brother, C.F. Davis and wife Colleen of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren, Jonathan Parkins, II and Felicia Reeves and husband James Reeves III, all of Union; two nieces, Joy Davis and Karissa Merrell; and a nephew, Jonathan Davis, all of North Carolina. She was also survived by a great-granddaughter, Carleigh Ray Sumner who brought so much joy and happiness to Brenda and Jesse with her beautiful smile. Brenda was lovingly known as "Mema."

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Buffalo Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Doug Estes, Rev. Lynn Ford and Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Burial will follow at Padgett's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Bobby Hyatt, R.D. Murphy, Gerald Wilson, Bruce Betenbaugh, Steve Ramsey and Jamie Smith.

Members of the Willing Worker Sunday School Class and member of the Amazing Grace Ministry Team are asked to serve as the honorary escort.

Memorials may be made to the Amazing Grace Ministry, c/o Buffalo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at the home 440 Jones Ford Road, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com