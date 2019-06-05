Camille Patrick Stribling

SPARTANBURG — Camille Patrick Stribling, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Evergreen at Eden Terrace.

A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late John Clyde Patrick, Sr. and Pearl Bullington Patrick. Camille was a natural teacher and dedicated her whole life to education. A graduate of Limestone College and Converse College, she spent over 30 years in public school education, affectionately known as "Mrs. S" to her students. She served as a mathematics teacher and guidance counselor at Union High School.

Camille was also a devoted Bible scholar and taught The Joy Sunday School at First Baptist Church of Union and The Class of the Open Door at Southside Baptist Church in Spartanburg. She spent countless hours preparing lessons each week for her Sunday School class. She loved God's Word and sought to understand it and pattern her life by its truth and promises.

Camille was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clarence P. Stribling.

She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela S. Elliott (Robert) of Cowpens, Alice S. Graham (John) of Roebuck and Julie K. Stribling of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Robert R. Elliott, Jr. (Andrea), Matthew Patrick Elliott (Crystal), John Benjamin Graham, V (Abby), Patrick Caldwell Graham (Alison) and Sally Graham Chalmers (Ben); and nine great-grandchildren, Anna Camille Elliott, Emma Katherine Elliott, Mary Alice Graham, Greer Elizabeth Elliott, Ansley Clare Elliott, John Benjamin Graham, VI, Harper Bryant Elliott, Connor Patrick Graham, and Barnes Keller Graham.

She was also predeceased by a brother, John Clyde Patrick, Jr.; and sister, Patricia Patrick Mesardjian.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Antoinette Lipsey, Joyce Bartosh, Sebrina Dawkins and the staff of Evergreen at Eden Terrace for the selfless and loving care they provided.

Visitation will be 1-2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3 p.m., conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Global Missions Offering (GMO), 316 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel