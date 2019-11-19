Carl Edward Queen

UNION — Mr. Carl Edward Queen, 85, widower of Revia M. Edwards Queen, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Heartland of Union.

Mr. Queen was born in Union, February 20, 1934, a son of the late William P. Queen and Bessie Frost Queen. He retired from Cone Mill Carlisle Finishing and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Queen was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy.

Surviving are four sons, Lecil Smith and wife Sara of Union, Phillip Queen of York, Chris Queen and wife Deanne of Denver, CO and Pat Queen and wife Carla of Union; a sister, Mary Cameron of Union; grandchildren, Bailey McAbee, Phillip Queen, Jr., Leslie Anuthirakula, Nicki Dolin, Julie Martin, Alisa Queen, Paige Queen, Christina Stevens, Michael Smith, Rebecca Pearson and Danielle Fitch; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Queen was predeceased by a son, Donnie Smith; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Queen; two sisters, Lib Stepp and Daisy Smith; and a brother, George Queen.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Queen's grandchildren and their spouses will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Heartland Assisted Living and Restorative Care for their care of Mr. Queen during his stay.

Memorials may be made to the Union County Veteran Day Parade Fund, c/o of the Union County Veteran Office, 320 E. Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home of J.L. and Kaye Kirkley, 402 Bermuda Road, Union, SC.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

