Carla Regail 'Gail' Rice

UNION — Carla Regail "Gail" Rice, 57, of Union, SC, passed away June 6, 2020 in Spartanburg Medical Center.

A native of Union County, SC, she was the daughter of Jackson Rice and Doris Jean Robinson Rice. She was a member of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church. She was manager of The Country Store. She was a 1981 graduate of Union High School and attended USC-Union.

Survivors in addition to her parents include one beloved daughter, Jada Rice; two brothers, Reginald Rice and Terry Simpson; two sisters, Jacqueline (James) Garnett and Dr. Focell (Gilbert) Dozier; other loving relatives.

The family will receive friends at the home of her parents, 203 Brockman Heights, Union, SC.

Graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church, 1447 Meansville Road, Union, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.



Published in Union Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
