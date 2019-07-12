Carol Hicks Greer

UNION — Mrs. Carol Hicks Greer, 83, widow of William Brian Greer, Jr. passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Heartland of Union.

Mrs. Greer was born December 20, 1935 in Union, a daughter of the late Aubrey Hicks and Mary Wright Hicks. She was a graduate of Union High School and Forrest Business College. Mrs. Greer retired as a Beautician. She was a member of Duncan Acres United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Sherry Lybrand and husband Frank of Beaufort; and two grandchildren, Torey Lybrand Reed of Conway and Taylor Lybrand of Columbia.

She was predeceased by a son, Craig Greer and two brothers, Charles Hicks and Robert Hicks.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Merritt Wentz and Rev. Frank Lybrand. Visitation will be held immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, 417 Rice Avenue, Union, SC 29379 or to Heartland Hospice Care, 421 S.E. Main Street, Unit 100, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

