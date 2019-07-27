Carrie Bell Denton Chisholm Cheek

CHESTER — Carrie Bell Denton Chisholm Cheek (Rabbit) was born on June 19, 1925 (94) in Chester, SC to William & Mozelle Denton. She transitioned to her permanent home on Saturday July 20, 2019, in Charlotte, NC.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Chester, SC at the time of her passing.

Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James Chisholm, Sr., the father of her nine children; her husband of 25 years, John Cheek, Sr.; her parents, her brothers, Aubury and John Robert Denton; her sisters, Evelyn Worthy and Ruby McCree; her sons, James, Jr., William Alvin, Edward, Marvis Clark and Donald Chisholm; her stepson Rev. John Cheek, Jr.

Carrie leaves to remember her life daughters, Dorothy C. Farr (Rev. James Jr.), Union, SC, Rosa C. Knight (Robert), Charlotte, NC, Carrie C. Gallman (Charlie) Charlotte, NC, Ethel Maldonado, Chester SC; stepdaughters, Betty Holmes and Patricia Williams, Jersey City, NJ; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Drayton, Mamie Cheek, Jersey City, NJ, Ella Caldwell and Mildred Moffett, Portsmouth, VA; brother-in-law, Elliott Chisholm, Portsmouth, VA; and a host of grandchildren, great-grand-children and other family and friends.

Funeral service for Mrs. Carrie Cheek is scheduled for Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church, Chester SC. Clemons McCray Funeral, Rock Hill, SC is serving the family.