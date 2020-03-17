Charles L. "Butch" Barber

LOCKHART — Mr. Charles L. "Butch" Barber, 79, husband of Bobbie Trantham Barber of 531 Summit Drive, Lockhart, passed away March 16, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Barber was born in Union, October 26, 1940 a son of the late B.W. Barber and Effie Lee Charles Barber. He was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Torrington Co., and the S.C. Dept of Corrections. Mr. Barber had also worked at the Union Co. Court House as a bailiff. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Army and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed dearly.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years, Bobbie, are two sons, Paul Barber and Chuck Barber, both of Union; two grandsons, Drew and Zack Manibusan; four sisters, Donna Kitchens, Trudy Billings, Linda Ward and husband Bobby, all of Union, and Debra Beck of Conway; two brothers, David Barber of Union and Bruce Barber of Conway; and a son-in-law, Tommy Manibusan of Spartanburg.

Mr. Barber was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Manibusan; and three sisters, Peggy Davis, Ann Hulon and Sylvia Lawson.

The family wishes to express at special thank you to the staff and nurses of Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Dr. Steven Corso's office along with Cheryl Webb and Rachel Dean for their care and concern for Mr. Barber during his illness.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the chapel prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the home, 531 Summit Drive, Lockhart, SC 29364.

