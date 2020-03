Charles R. 'Butch' Barber

UNION — The celebration of life service that was originally planned for Saturday, March 28, 2020 for Charles R. "Butch" Barber, who passed away March 16, 2020, will be held at a later date due to the current health concerns.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the community for their continued prayers and support during this time.

