CHARLES GOWAN

Charles R. Gowan, II

UNION — Mr. Charles Richard Gowan, II, 63, 1025 Meansville Road, Union, widower of Debbie Staggs Gowan, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Gowan was born in Union, November 6, 1955, a son of the late Charles Richard Gowan, Sr. and Helen Louise Tucker Gowan. He was a graduate of Union High School and retired from textiles. Mr. Gowan attended Westside Baptist Church and was a former mason. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving are a son, Stacy Gowan and wife Stacy of Clinton; a special friend, Patty Eubanks Nave of the home; two nephews, David Gowan and Danny Gowan of Union; a sister-in-law, Pam Gowan of Union; grandchildren, Reese Gowan, Riley Gowan, Bella Gowan and Seth DeShields.

Mr. Gowan was predeceased by a brother, Allan Lee Gowan.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in Union Daily Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019
