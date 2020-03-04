Charles "Ronny" Penland

UNION — Mr. Charles "Ronny" Penland, 74, husband of Teresa Henderson Penland of 287 Airport Road, Union, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Penland was born August 26, 1945 in Laurens, a son of the late Charlie Penland and Lura Prather Penland. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts and had attended Limestone College. Mr. Penland was retired from Duke Energy at the Catawba Nuclear Station. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1963-1966. Mr. Penland was a charter member of New Life Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and served on several church committees.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three brothers, Ryan Penland of Simpsonville, David Penland and wife Anne of Hickory, NC, and Glenn Penland of Simpsonville; a brother-in-law, Mike Henderson of Union; a sister-in-law, Pam Elliott and husband Stanley of Union; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ball Prather, who was an important influence in his life.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Shannon Faulkner, Rev. Todd Davis, and Rev. Ron Culbertson. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Shropshire, Lee Shropshire, Joey Gregory, Randy George, Paul Sanders, and Rickey Wix.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday prior to the services at the Church.

Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 502 Meansville Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 287 Airport Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com