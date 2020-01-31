Christopher Adam Horne

BOONEVILLE, MS — Mr. Christopher Adam Horne, 30, formerly of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.

Adam was born in Spartanburg, June 8, 1989, a son of Angela Dawn Belue Horne and fiancé Michael Putnam of Jonesville and Christopher Scott Horne and wife Susan of Kathleen, GA. He was a 2007 member of the last graduating class of Jonesville High School and he also attended USC-Upstate. He was an active student, participating in student government as Class Treasurer, Percussion Captain of the JHS Marching Wildcats, a member of the Drama Club and the Chorus. Adam loved to perform and had played "Daniel" in the Spartanburg Little Theater's production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He attended Oakbrook Community Church and was formerly employed with Ashley Furniture in Booneville, MS.

Adam was a kind, gentle, beautiful soul who never let anyone get away without a smile and a hug. He treated life as a scene to be acted, a rhythm to be danced, a drum to be beaten, a piano to be played and a song to be sung. He never met a stranger and he left everyone he met feeling special.

Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are two sisters, Brittany Horne of Kathleen, GA and Tara Putman of Union; a brother, Mike Horne of Kathleen, GA; his grandparents include, Roy and Brenda Little of Union and Wayne and Marian Belue of Jonesville, Gayle Horne of Jonesville and Lucy Putnam of Union; and his great-grandmother, Mamie Addis of Jonesville. Adam was also survived by the following aunts and uncles, Wanda and Bobby Adamson, Beth and Phillip Sprouse, Rob (Deb) Little, Mickey and Amy Belue, Shane (Susan) Belue, Heath Belue, and Craig Horne and also numerous cousins including a special cousin Shana Little Kirby of Jonesville.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Robert Horne, Bill Knox, Daisy Gregory, William and Daisy Little, L.J. Addis, Lewis and Estelle Horne, Jesse and Madge Belue and Richard Putnam, Sr.; and an aunt, Tammy Horne.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Randy Burgess. Burial will be at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Jay Haney, Matt Cunningham, Jordan Horne, Tanner Belue, Eric Sprouse, Justin Sprouse, Jeremy Robinson and Mike Horne.

The following uncles are asked to serve as the honorary escort, Rob Little, Bobby Adamson, Craig Horne, Mickey Belue, Shane Belue and Heath Belue. Classmates at Jonesville High School are asked to sit in a group.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the Prodigal's Home, 192 Oakwood Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family will be at the home of his grandparents, Wayne and Marian Belue, 375 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com