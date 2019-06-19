Christopher Keith Peigler

UNION — Christopher Keith "Slope" Peigler, 33, 114 Cedar Street, Union, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Peigler was born in Union, July 10, 1985, a son of Lisa Wright Peigler and Kenneth "Kenny" Peigler, Jr., both of Union. He was a 2003 graduate of Union High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College. Mr. Peigler was a member of New Life Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother and father are his paternal grandparents with whom he made his home, Kenneth and Ann Peigler; his step-father, Michael "Slim" Gregory; a step-brother, Joshua Gregory and fiancée Sharon Bersad of Florida; cousins, Jayci Wright, J.T. Wright, Whitney Duncan, Jonie Wilson and husband Joey, John Duncan; and a nephew, A.J. Gregory.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Wright.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Jerry McKee.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Duncan, Lance McCloney, Kennedy Rodgers, John Duncan, Jason Linder and Michael Linder.

The honorary escort will be Joni Wilson, Jason Wright, J.T. Wright and Whitney Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral

Home.

The family will be at the home, 114 Cedar Street, Union.

