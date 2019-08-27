Clorice H. Mayo

UNION — Mrs. Clorice Henderson Mayo, 92, of 1928 Whitmire Highway, Union, widow of Harold E. Mayo, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Mrs. Mayo was born October 29, 1926 in Union, a daughter of the late Verge David Henderson and Lillie Greer Henderson. She was a member of Mon Aetna Baptist Church where she served as nursery leader for forty-nine years, a member of the ADV the senior adult choir and the Jim Smith Sunday School Class. Mrs. Mayo worked for State Farm as a secretary and agent for forty-four years.

Surviving are two daughters, Marlene M. Sanders and husband, Billy and Lisa M. Leigh and husband, David, both of Union; a son, Eddie Mayo and wife, Dawn of Union; two sisters, Lucille Hooper of Union and Armenter Martin and husband, Buck of Clinton; one brother, Donald L. Henderson and wife, Ann of Prosperity; a special friend, Deborah Adams of Union; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Jenkins and husband Matt, Jeff Sanders and wife Dana, Jeff Shick, Caroline Shick, Jonny Shick, Michael Leigh, Timothy Leigh and William Leigh; great-grandchildren, Ben Sanders, Nolan Sanders, Evie Jenkins, Dylan Sanders and Elliott Jenkins; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Mrs. Mayo was predeceased by a grandsons, Bradley Mayo and Joseph Shick; a granddaughter, Amara Dawn Shick and brother, V.D. Henderson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church conducted by the Pastor Chris Gulledge. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Mayo's nephews and Troy Brewington.

The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, members of the Jim Smith Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.

The family is at the home, 1928 Whitmire Highway, Union, SC 29379

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com