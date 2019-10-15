Cole Christopher Harris

CARLISLE — Cole Christopher Harris, 16, 724 Cambridge Street, Carlisle, SC, passed away Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 in the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, GA.

A native of Union, SC, he was the son of Noah Harris and Jacqueline Hancock Harris. He attended Saint Luke AME Zion Church and was a sophomore at Union County High School. He was an employee of Old English Restaurant. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Survivors in addition to his parents include one brother, Noah Arthur Harris; one sister, Maeretta Harris; two half sisters, Whitney Harris and Krishaunna Harris; maternal grandparents, Ella (John Arthur) Tucker; two nephews; two nieces; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Outreach Deliverance Church with burial in St Luke AME Zion Church Cenetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.